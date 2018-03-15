Joe Schmidt hits back at Matt Williams’ criticism

Schmidt and Williams have regularly traded barbs in recent seasons
Joe Schmidt “We don’t want to be described as boring, but I don’t think any of the team would care if it was 3-0.” Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Joe Schmidt has hit back at Matt Williams, insisting there would be nothing “boring” about leading Ireland to just their third-ever Grand Slam.

Former Leinster and Scotland coach Williams has been unimpressed with Ireland’s rugby despite Schmidt’s men claiming a third Six Nations title in five years.

Williams launched his latest criticism of Schmidt after last weekend’s 28-8 win over Scotland, and despite Ireland chasing a Grand Slam to stand alongside the triumphs of 1948 and 2009.

Victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday would cement Schmidt and the class of 2018 in Irish folklore, and Ireland’s head coach insisted he will not fret about style points in London this weekend.

“We don’t want to be described as boring, but I don’t think any of the team would care if it was 3-0,” said Schmidt. “I don’t think we would be uninspired by a 3-0 victory, because we know what’s at stake.

“And what’s at stake is a fantastic opportunity not just to achieve a Grand Slam, but to go a year unbeaten — we wouldn’t have dreamed of that this time last year.”

Ireland racked up an all-time record 11th consecutive victory by seeing off Scotland last time out, leaving Schmidt nonplussed by Williams’ criticism.

That unprecedented sequence of results started with Ireland denying England the Grand Slam with a 13-9 win over Eddie Jones’ side in Dublin on the final weekend of last year’s Six Nations.

Schmidt believes Ireland have built steadily since, and has challenged his side to realise that progress with a first victory at Twickenham since 2010.

“This time last year we were scrambling around, we thought Conor Murray was going to play on the Thursday, and Kieran Marmion came in and did superbly,” said Schmidt.

“And Jared Payne played his only game of the Six Nations.

“That character reference that we have from that group, has helped us build from there on.

“And hopefully we can continue to build on that, and that would be special for us in all sorts of ways, because of the championship and what is at stake.”

