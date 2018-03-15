Eddie Jones struggles to put out the flames of video comments

England coach concedes that he will have to consider his public utterances in the future

Gavin Cummiskey at Pennyhill Park

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media during a press conference at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot on Thursday. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media during a press conference at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot on Thursday. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

 

Right off the top of his press conference at Pennyhill Park, England head coach Eddie Jones tried to put his remarks about Ireland and Wales to bed. Fat chance.

“I apologise for the remarks. I sincerely mean that. I really don’t have anything else to say on the matter. I’m happy to answer questions on the fantastic game that is coming up but I think the other matter is dead.”

Unfortunately for Jones, the media does not work to serve his desire.

Speaking at an event last July, Jones referred to the “scummy Irish” and described Wales as a “shit little place”. While meant in acerbic jest, as is the 58-year-old Australian’s way of communicating, they were not going to be glossed over.

Question one: “It might be dead to you but I don’t think it is dead to anyone else . . . ”

Jones did concede “possibly yes” when asked if he would consider his public utterances in the future.

“Ireland are preparing for a Grand Slam they don’t need any extra motivation.”

Jones also redirected any and all criticism towards World Rugby referees chief Alain Rolland following the outcry about Saturday’s touch judge Marius van der Westhuizen coming into England camp to work on their glaring failures at the breakdown.

“Are you questioning [Van der Westhuizen’s] integrity?” Jones asked the reporter who raised the issue. “We went through World Rugby which is the proper channels, so you are asking the wrong person.

“We asked World Rugby for a southern hemisphere referee to try to help us with our breakdown and that’s what they offered.”

The fact Jones has cut Danny Care and Dan Cole along with the expected benching of George Ford, Jamie George and, less so, Joe Launchbury meant these incidental subplots were eventually drowned out.

Richard Wigglesworth starts at scrumhalf with Owen Farrell finally conducting matters at 10 as Ben Te’o and Jonathan Joseph form a Lions partnership in the English midfield. Up front Kyle Sinckler, George Kruis, James Haskell and returning captain Dylan Hartley form a new-look English pack.

“Dylan’s fit, he’s a tough guy and a good captain.”

ENGLAND: Anthony Watson; Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Ben Te’o, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell, Richard Wigglesworth; Mako Vunipola, Dylan Hartley (capt), Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Chris Robshaw, James Haskell, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, Joe Launchbury, Don Armand, Danny Care, George Ford, Mike Brown.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.