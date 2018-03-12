Su Carty to be IRFU’s representative on World Rugby Council

Nominee an experienced administrator and former referee and player
Su Carty (right) with Ireland international Niamh Briggs

Su Carty (right) with Ireland international Niamh Briggs

 

The IRFU have announced the appointment of Su Carty as a representative to the World Rugby Council, following World Rugby’s decision to invite unions to appoint an additional (female) member to the council.

Carty’s involvement in rugby spans decades as a player, referee and administrator. She is former IWRFU president and World Rugby Women’s Development Manager and she is currently spearheading the ongoing IRFU women’s strategic review with Mary Quinn.

“I am very proud to have been asked by the IRFU committee to take on this role. The women’s game continues to grow and with that growth comes opportunity for more women to get involved in our great game,” said Carty.

“Sport brings people together like nothing else, and we are lucky in Ireland to have such passionate and committed players, coaches, volunteers and fans, and I hope that our work can encourage more women and girls to join this fantastic sport that delivers such rich experiences and values for all.”

