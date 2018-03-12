Cian Healy passed fit to face England at Twickenham

Cian Healy will be fit to train this week with the Irish team at their base in Carton House, Kildare. The Irish loosehead prop went down towards the second half of Ireland’s 28-8 win over Scotland last Saturday and received medical attention.

Healy appeared to have been hit on the head by Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg and looked unsteady on his feet. However this was discounted and clarified by Irish team management on Monday.

“Cian did not have a head injury. He did not undergo an HIA at any stage,” said a team spokesman. “He told the physio when he went on what had happened and that it was just on his shoulder, a stinger. So no he did not have a HIA.”

Ireland issued a clean bill of health for all of the players in camp. There was no mention of Sean O’Brien, who departed injured from his comeback game in Leinster’s game with Scarlets last Friday.

The IRFU statement read: “Cian Healy suffered a stinger-like injury to the shoulder/trapezius area. He experienced some discomfort on the field and received the appropriate treatment. Cian will train fully this week.”

It added: “There are the usual bumps and bruises that occur following a Test match, but the full squad of 36 players are available for selection this week.”