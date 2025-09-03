UK police left ‘between a rock and a hard place’ amid debate over Graham Linehan arrest

The head of the UK police force that arrested Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan said his officers are in “an impossible position” when dealing with statements made online.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said his officers should not be “policing toxic culture wars debates”.

He said he has made suggestions to the UK government about how laws governing social media posts could be changed, and is ready to test new approaches “within a matter of weeks”.

His force came under fire after Linehan (57), was arrested at Heathrow Airport over three posts he had made on X about trans issues.

In his first statement since news of the arrest emerged, Mr Rowley said: “While the decision to investigate and ultimately arrest the man was made within existing legislation, which dictates that a threat to punch someone from a protected group could be an offence, I understand the concern caused by such incidents given differing perspectives on the balance between free speech and the risks of inciting violence in the real world.

“Most reasonable people would agree that genuine threats of physical violence against an identified person or group should be acted upon by officers.

“Such actions can and do have serious and violent real-world implications,” he said.

“But when it comes to lesser cases, where there is ambiguity in terms of intent and harm, policing has been left between a rock and a hard place by successive governments, who have given officers no choice but to record such incidents as crimes when they’re reported.

“Then they are obliged to follow all lines of inquiry and take action as appropriate.

“I don’t believe we should be policing toxic culture wars debates and officers are currently in an impossible position.”

Graham Linehan, who also created the IT Crowd and Black Books, said he was intercepted by five armed officers after flying in from Arizona and told he was under arrest over the messages.

Writing on Substack, he said he was taken to a cell and then questioned over the posts, published on X in April.

He said the posts related to him challenging a “trans-identified male” in a “female-only space”.

Linehan said after questioning by police that his blood pressure “was over 200 – stroke territory” and he was taken to hospital and kept under observation before being discharged and released on bail.

The Metropolitan Police did not identify Linehan but a spokesperson said: “On Monday, 1 September, at 1pm officers arrested a man at Heathrow airport after he arrived on an inbound American Airlines flight.

“The man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence. This is in relation to posts on X.

“After being taken to police custody, officers became concerned for his health and he was taken to hospital. His condition is neither life-threatening nor life-changing. He has now been bailed pending further investigation.

“The arrest was made by officers from the MPS aviation unit. It is routine for officers policing airports to carry firearms. These were not drawn or used at any point during the arrest.”

Linehan is due to appear before Westminster magistrates on Thursday accused of harassing a trans woman, Sophia Brooks, and damaging her phone, which he denies. - PA/Guardian