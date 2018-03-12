Connacht announce the signing of Munster’s Robin Copeland

Connacht have announced the signing of Munster backrow Robin Copeland.

31-year-old Copeland has signed a two-year deal with the province, and heads to the Sportsground at the end of the season.

Copeland made more then 60 appearances for Munster, and picked up a solitary Ireland cap against Georgia in November 2014.

On his move to Galway, the forward said: “I have really enjoyed my four seasons with Munster and I would really like to thank everyone for my time there. I am now looking forward to the next challenge and an exciting future with Connacht.

“I have been really impressed with what has been achieved in Connacht and I am determined to be part of further success there. The club is well known for the importance it places on community and I look forward to representing them when I join up with the squad next season.”

Meanwhile Connacht CEO Willie Ruane said: “Robin is a player we have had on our radar for quite a while and we are delighted to have secured his signing ahead of the 2018/19 season.

“Robin brings incredible athletic ability and rugby experience to our squad and he will be a valuable player for us as we target further success in the season ahead.”