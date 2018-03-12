Cian Healy fit for Grand Slam decider against England

Ireland prop Cian Healy is fit for Saturday’s Six Nations Grand Slam clash with England at Twickenham, the IRFU has announced.

The Leinster player appeared unsteady on his feet after a heavy clash in Ireland’s 28-8 win over Scotland on Saturday that sealed a third Six Nations title in five years.

A statement on Monday read: “Cian Healy suffered a stinger-like injury to the shoulder/trapezius area.

“He experienced some discomfort on the field and received the appropriate treatment. Cian will train fully this week.”

Ireland can secure just their third ever Grand Slam with victory over Eddie Jones’ England in London this weekend.

The statement continued: “There are the usual bumps and bruises that occur following a Test match, but the full squad of 36 players are available for selection this week.”