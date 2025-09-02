Six Nations coverage to remain on free-to-air television to 2029

The 2026 Men's Six Nations kicks off on Thursday, February 5th with Ireland facing France in Paris. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

The Six Nations will remain on free-to-air channels until 2029 after RTÉ and Virgin Media renewed their partnership covering the men’s, women’s and under-20’s championships.

RTÉ will broadcast eight live fixtures during the 2026 Men’s Six Nations, including two Ireland games, while Virgin Media will show the remaining seven games in the tournament, including three Ireland games.

For the women’s championship, RTÉ will air seven games, three of which will be Ireland fixtures, with Virgin Media showing eight, including Ireland’s two remaining fixtures.

The same allocations will cover the under-20’s tournament – RTÉ broadcasting seven games and Virgin Media eight, with three and two Ireland clashes respectively.

This format of dividing fixtures between the two broadcasters will alternate each year of the partnership.

“The Six Nations sits alongside some of the most loved and respected events in world sport, capturing the attention of millions of global fans every year,” Six Nations Rugby CEO Tom Harrison said.

“Through the new partnership with RTÉ and Virgin Media we are hugely excited to offer fans in Ireland free-to-air access to experience every moment from the iconic championship for the next four years.

“We are committed to driving exposure, engagement and audience growth for the women’s game and our pathway competitions, so to have the support of both broadcasters for the Women’s and U20 Six Nations offers a vital route to deliver on this commitment.”

Andy Farrell’s team get their 2026 campaign under way in Paris against France on February 5th before facing Italy (home), England (away), Wales (home) and Scotland (home) in the subsequent rounds.

Scott Bemand’s side then open their account away to England on April 11th, followed by clashes against Italy (home), France (away), Wales (home) and Scotland (home).