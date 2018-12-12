‘Never say never’ admits Joe Schmidt as he’s named Manager of the Year

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt mentioned his family – “the older generation and my son [Luke] the younger generation” – as primary reasons for stepping away from coaching for at least 12 months after next year’s World Cup in Japan.

“For me, there is the older generation, and my son the younger generation, that will take up a lot of time in those 12 months post finishing. I’m looking forward to that as a different sort of challenge because I don’t get home very often. I’m away a lot and in the coming year I’m going to be out of the home for more days than I am in the home.”

Schmidt, speaking as the winner of the Philips Sports Manager of the year award, a prize he also picked up in 2014, added his time as a coach may not be over.

“Never say never,” said the 53-year-old at the InterContinental in Dublin.

Having stated he would stop coaching in 2020, Schmidt was asked what his plans were after the World Cup.

“It’s a tough enough decision to come to terms with. For me I’m just fully focused on the next 11 months. It couldn’t be a bigger 11 months for us. We’ve got England in seven and a half weeks. I’m pretty good at shortening the focus. As a group we just want to roll our sleeves up and stay as competitive as we can.”

The toll on a modern day rugby coach was mentioned as a potential factor in taking a break.

“I think that’s part of it. Part of it is I think we have a great group of coaches. I always feel guilty getting awards like that because it is very much a team effort, a team behind the team, that’s not only the coaches, the physios, the analysts, logistics, nutritionists. There are so many involved in the jigsaw puzzle that needs to come together to paint the picture that allows thee players to be as effective as they can be. We are in a good place from that perspective.

“With Simon [Easterby] and Andy [Farrell] and Richie [Murphy] – they are so competent. I think they will do a great job. There are all sorts of up sides to it.”

When asked about New Zealand rugby chief Steve Tew confirming Schmidt was approached to become assistant coach of the All Blacks last year, Schmidt was coy when stating: “I would say it is difficult not to stay where I am. It’s difficult not to keep doing what I am doing with a fantastic group of people. Whatever decision you make you never say never but you’re always trying to be the best you can in a very short term you have left. For me that’s 11 months. I’m not looking any more forward than that.”