Liam Toland: Ireland must develop options to secure World Cup success
Six Nations has shown opposition teams understand our game plan
Ireland’s Johnny Sexton passes the ball to Jacob Stockdale during their Six Nations match against Scotland, at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Photograph: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire
In Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium I watched Argentina tear Ireland’s RWC 2015 dream apart. For most, the loss of celebrated and world-class players to horrible injuries was the cause of the defeat. Players like Paul O’Connell and Johnny Sexton; well, no team, not even the All Blacks, could cope with this arrangement. Although those injuries had a major influence, so too had the Irish playing system, which simply couldn’t cope with Argentina.
The first part, key injuries, has been addressed through a deeper, battle-hardened squad, but what of the system?