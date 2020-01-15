Johnny Sexton confirmed as new Ireland captain for Six Nations

Johnny Sexton has been named as the new Ireland captain for the upcoming Six Nations, taking over from the retired Rory Best.

New Ireland coach Andy Farrell confirmed the much-anticipated decision as he unveiled a 35-man squad for the competition that includes five uncapped players in Ulster outhalf Billy Burns and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole and the Leinster forward trio of Max Deegan, Caelan Doris and Ronan Kelleher.

“We have appointed Johnny as captain for the Six Nations Championship, you can see what it means to him and the enthusiasm he will bring to the role,” said Farrell. “He has been developing as a leader for a number of years with Ireland, Leinster and the Lions and he will be a positive voice for the group.”

The coaching group have also named four development players, with Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune, Leinster outhalf Harry Byrne, Ross Byrne’s younger brother, and Leinster forwards Ryan Baird and Will Connors joining the squad at the warm weather camp in Portugal and in the lead up to the opening game against Scotland on February 1st.

Leinster backrow Caelan is one of five uncapped players in Andy Farrell’s 35-strong squad for the Six Nations. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Farrell added: “At the get-together in December we challenged the players to put their hands up for selection and the coaches are really pleased with the performances in recent weeks.

“As we progress through the Championship we will look to select sides that we believe are best suited to the task at the weekend.

“We will keep a close eye on the provincial performances in the Pro 14 not just for the players in the squad that will transition back for game minutes but also for those players that were part of the wider selection discussions over the past few weeks.

“The provinces are doing a great job in developing young talent and we feel there is an opportunity in the national set-up to support that work and get a better insight into some young players that have put in strong performances for their provinces.

“Ryan, Will, Harry and Robert will be the first ones to join the squad in this development role.”

Ireland 2020 Guinness Six Nations squad

Forwards (19):

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 0 caps

Caelan Doris (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 41 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 95 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 53 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 8 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 0 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 36 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 64 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 38 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 67 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps

Backs (16):

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 23 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 18 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 8 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 82 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 40 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 21 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 78 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 28 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 88 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 25 caps

Development Players:

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)

Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Will Connors (UCD/Leinster).