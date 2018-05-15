Ireland to return to Chicago in November

The IRFU has confirmed that Ireland will return to Soldier Field in Chicago in November to play Italy. It will be part of a triple header of games on Saturday November 3rd 2018, which will also see the USA Men’s and Women’s Eagles teams play against the Maori All Blacks and Women’s Rugby World Cup Champions the Black Ferns respectively.

Ireland, captained by Rory Best, famously beat New Zealand for the first time ever in the same stadium in November 2016 - tries from Jordi Murphy, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Simon Zebo and Robie Henshaw setting up a 40-29 victory.

Although the IRFU have yet to confirm the kick-off times for their remaining fixtures inNovember, pending broadcast agreements being reached, it is expected that Ireland will return from Chicago to host Argentina, the All Blacks and the USA at the Aviva Stadium in that order.

The All Blacks avenged that Chicago loss at the Aviva Stadium a fortnight subsequently, by 21-9, and next November’s meeting between the countries currently ranked first and second in the world will be the first since then.

The Chicago triple header will be entitled The Rugby Weekend, and will kick off with the USA Women’s Eagles v New Zealand Black Ferns match, followed by Ireland against Italy and completed by the USA Men’s Eagles meeting with New Zealand Maori All Blacks. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public at 10:00am (CST), Monday May 21st at www.therugbyweekend.com

Ireland’s projected November 2018:

Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago, Saturday November 3rd. Kick-off: TBC Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday November 10th. Kick Off: TBC

Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday November 17th 2018. Kick Off: TBC

Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday November 24th 2018. Kick Off: TBC