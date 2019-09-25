Gordon D’Arcy: New Zealand are ahead of the curve again

Rugby World Cup champions show what Ireland will need to produce against South Africa

Gordon D'Arcy

An offload turned George Bridge into a new All Black sensation. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

An offload turned George Bridge into a new All Black sensation. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

I’ve been on the pitch when the All Blacks flick that switch. You are staying in the fight, and still they find a way to break you open.

South Africa put enormous pressure on New Zealand for 20 minutes, but they resisted as only great defences can, and then Japan 2019 came to life: Bang! Bang! Two tries in three minutes, etch the victory into the ledger.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.