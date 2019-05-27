David Pocock set to call time on Australia career

77-Test Wallabies openside is struggling with a long-term calf injury

David Pocock: expected to play in Japan’s Top League after the World Cup in the east Asian nation. Photograph: Getty Images

David Pocock: expected to play in Japan’s Top League after the World Cup in the east Asian nation. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Wallabies flanker David Pocock is expected to confirm that 2019 will be his last season in Australian rugby when he fronts a media conference on Tuesday, a report on the Rugby Australia website rugby.com.au said on Monday.

The 31-year-old openside is struggling with a long-term calf injury and has played only for three matches for the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby this season.

Rugby.com.au said Pocock was set to confirm 2019 would be his last season with the Canberra-based Brumbies, though he was expected to play in Japan’s Top League after the World Cup in the east Asian nation.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar conceded last week that Pocock may have already played his last Brumbies game as he prepares for one last tilt at winning a World Cup in Michael Cheika’s Wallabies.

“The Brumbies medical staff and the Wallabies medical staff will have a chat over the next few days and we’ll come to some sort of clarity there around where he heads over the next few weeks,” McKellar said.

“It’s all the things we’ve got to look at to see whether he plays Super Rugby or whether he now puts his attention towards the World Cup.

“Those are things we’ve got to discuss between the Brumbies and the Wallabies.”

The 77-Test Pocock is renowned as one of the world’s best fetchers but has struggled with a string of serious injuries since returning from a sabbatical last season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.