Rob Kearney agrees nine-month extension to stay at Leinster

Full back was looking for two-year contract during negotiations

Rob Kearney celebrates Leinster’s Guinness Pro 14 with James Lowe and brother Dave after the victory over Glasgow Warriors at Celtic Park. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Rob Kearney celebrates Leinster’s Guinness Pro 14 with James Lowe and brother Dave after the victory over Glasgow Warriors at Celtic Park. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Rob Kearney has confirmed that he has agreed a nine-month extension to his contract with the IRFU, meaning he will remain with Leinster until the end of next season.

The 33-year-old full back had been contracted until the conclusion of the World Cup, and in an interview with Joe Molloy on Newstalk’s Off the Ball on Monday evening he confirms he had been looking for a longer extension than one season when represented by his father in negotiations with the IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora.

“I get a nine-month extension – we will take it from there,” said Kearney, who has won 90 caps for Ireland as well as three for the Lions.

“It’s quite simplistic. It is probably exactly as you would imagine it would go, with dialogue back and forth. I suppose I have been very lucky that I can be a bit factual about [making my case for a contract], but part of the sticking point was nine months, versus a two-year contract, so I suppose that is where a little bit of a delay was.”

Kearney had reputedly been offered a three-year deal by La Rochelle, but maintained: “[Money] wasn’t the most important thing for me this time round. There was playing in finals, with your best friends,” said Kearney of the reasons behind his decision to stay with Leinster.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.