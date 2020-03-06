Coronavirus: France Rugby Federation confirms Ireland match to go ahead

Ireland’s fifth round Six Nations clash away to France on March 14th will definitely go ahead despite the spread of the coronavirus, the French Rugby Federation has confirmed.

Andy Farrell’s side were due to play Italy on Saturday March 7th but that fixture has been postponed due to coronavirus, along with England’s visit to face the Azzurri in Rome on Saturday week.

This had led to fears Ireland’s trip to Paris would also be postponed, however on Friday the FFR released a statement saying the fixture will take place, with sporting events in large stadiums given the green light to continue in France.

The FFR have also said both the Ireland women and Under-20s clashes with France are also set to go ahead, and won’t be cancelled, postponed or played behind closed doors.

They have also asked supporters attending the matches to take precautions as recommended by health authorities. Meanwhile they have urged those who live in cluster areas affected by coronavirus not to attend, and have offered a ticket refund.

Fabien Galthié’s Les Bleus take on winless Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday looking for their fourth win of the championship and to leave themselves on the brink of a first title and Grand Slam since 2010.

