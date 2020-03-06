Coronavirus: France Rugby Federation confirms Ireland match to go ahead

FFR release a statement on Friday saying Six Nations clash in Paris won’t be postponed

Updated: 4 minutes ago

Ireland’s clash with France at the Stade de France will definitely go ahead, according to the FFR. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland’s clash with France at the Stade de France will definitely go ahead, according to the FFR. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Ireland’s fifth round Six Nations clash away to France on March 14th will definitely go ahead despite the spread of the coronavirus, the French Rugby Federation has confirmed.

Andy Farrell’s side were due to play Italy on Saturday March 7th but that fixture has been postponed due to coronavirus, along with England’s visit to face the Azzurri in Rome on Saturday week.

This had led to fears Ireland’s trip to Paris would also be postponed, however on Friday the FFR released a statement saying the fixture will take place, with sporting events in large stadiums given the green light to continue in France.

The FFR have also said both the Ireland women and Under-20s clashes with France are also set to go ahead, and won’t be cancelled, postponed or played behind closed doors.

They have also asked supporters attending the matches to take precautions as recommended by health authorities. Meanwhile they have urged those who live in cluster areas affected by coronavirus not to attend, and have offered a ticket refund.

Fabien Galthié’s Les Bleus take on winless Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday looking for their fourth win of the championship and to leave themselves on the brink of a first title and Grand Slam since 2010.

More to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.