All Luas Green line services down and Red line services restricted due to power cut in Dublin

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this service disruption

Luas staff said the service disruption has been caused by a power fault. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Tim O'Brien
Wed Dec 10 2025 - 09:261 MIN READ

There are no services currently running on the Luas Green line in Dublin due to a power cut.

In addition, services on the Luas Red line have been suspended between Smithfield and Connolly stops. Trams are running between Smithfield and Tallaght or Saggart.

Luas staff said the service disruption has been caused by a power fault.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this service disruption. Luas operator Transdev apologised for any inconvenience caused.

More to follow.

