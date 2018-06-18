Australia call on Jake Gordon to replace Will Genia for final Test

Australia have called up scrum-half Jake Gordon as injury cover for Will Genia for the third Test against Ireland.

Genia was forced off with a broken arm in the 27th minute of Saturday’s 26-21 defeat to the Irish in Melbourne that tied the series at 1-1.

The 30-year-old playmaker had surgery on the injury on Sunday and will be sidelined for six weeks.

Nick Phipps is likely to come into the starting line-up for the series decider in Sydney.