All Blacks recall Sonny Bill Williams for Australia showdown

Centre served four-match ban after red card in second Test against Lions
Sonny Bill Williams returns to the New Zealand side for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Sydney. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Sonny Bill Williams returns to the New Zealand side for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Sydney. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

 

Centre Sonny Bill Williams was recalled to the All Blacks team on Wednesday for their opening Rugby Championship match against Australia after serving a four-match suspension.

His inclusion was one of six changes made by coach Steve Hansen to the line-up that drew 15-15 in the final Test of the series against the British and Irish Lions.

There was no place in the team, however, for flanker Jerome Kaino, who was yellow carded in his last two matches.

Damian McKenzie was drafted in at fullback, with Ben Smith switching to the wing. Ryan Crotty and Rieko Ioane return from injury and illness respectively for Saturday’s showdown in Sydney.

“This Test will give us a great opportunity to gauge where we are at when it comes to things we have been working on since the Lions tour,” Hansen said.

Williams has been out of competitive action for seven weeks after being dismissed for a dangerous shoulder charge on Lions winger Anthony Watson in the second Test in Wellington.

“He’s raring to go. He’s done his four-game suspension. It’s been an awkward time for him, it’s been tough,” assistant coach Ian Foster said.

NEW ZEALAND (v Australia): Damian McKenzie; Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks; Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock; Liam Squire, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (capt).

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Luke Romano, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.