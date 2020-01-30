Adam Hastings in at outhalf as Gregor Townsend names new-look Scotland side

Whereas Ireland will field all but two of the starting side which beat Scotland 27-3 in the sides’ World Cup pool opener, Gregor Townsend has made 10 changes from starting XV he fielded both that day and in their last outing when losing to Japan.

Opposing Caelan Doris will be another debutant at number eight in Nick Haining, born and raised in Australia, and who ended up in Edinburgh via Jersey and Bristol. He’s one of six changes up front, with Adam Hastings starting in the absence of Finn Russell alongside Ali Price, who takes over from the retired Greig Laidlaw.

“Playing to our potential starts with our collective mindset,” said Townsend. “That means being alert, focused and resilient right from the beginning, to be ready for the physical battle that lies ahead and able to stay in the fight throughout the 80 minutes.

“We must be a relentless collective on the pitch and a nightmare for the Irish to deal with, while having the ability and awareness to impose our game at that intensity.

“As coaches, we put frameworks together and create an environment for them to thrive and reach their potential but ultimately it’s the players who go out and deliver. We’re looking forward to seeing them play in Dublin.”

SCOTLAND: Stuart Hogg (Exeter, capt); Sean Maitland (Saracens), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Sam Johnson (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh); Adam Hastings (Glasgow), Ali Price (Glasgow); Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow); Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Jonny Gray (Glasgow); James Ritchie (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Nick Haining (Edinburgh).

Replacements: Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Allan Dell (London Irish), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Cornell du Preez (Worcester), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton), Chris Harris (Gloucester).