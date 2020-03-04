Harlequins sign Chris Ashton after release from Sale

England wing left Sale after ‘a disagreement on how we want to play the game’

Chris Ashton left Sale after “a disagreement on how we want to play the game”. Photograph: PA

Chris Ashton left Sale after “a disagreement on how we want to play the game”. Photograph: PA

 

Harlequins have signed England international wing Chris Ashton following his departure from Sale Sharks. The 32-year-old will join them with immediate effect.

Ashton, who won the last of his 44 England caps a year ago, has scored 20 Test tries.

Sale announced Ashton’s exit on Monday, with Sharks rugby director Steve Diamond later stating he had left the club after “a disagreement on how we want to play the game”.

Diamond said: “He wants to do it one way, I want to do it another and that’s it, so end of story.”

And Harlequins have wasted little time in swooping for Ashton’s services as they continue their Premiership play-off push. In a statement released on Wednesday, Ashton said: “I can’t wait to get started at Quins. It is a club filled with incredibly experienced and talented players.

“I know lots of the lads, like Danny (Care), through our England careers and years of friendship. I like the look of what Quins are doing, they are growing a strong squad and the foundations for future success are in place.

“I know that I have still got a lot to give on the pitch, and I am confident that being at Quins will enable me to continue scoring tries and help me with my aspirations of reaching 100 Premiership tries, beating the current record.”

Ashton has also played for Northampton, Saracens and Toulon since switching from rugby league in 2007.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: “I have known Chris for around eight years now, and he is without doubt one of the most competitive, professional and dedicated athletes I have encountered.

“We were very interested in Chris when he was looking to move back to the UK, but unfortunately we were not in a position to compete 28 months ago.

“However, circumstances change and timings can sometimes work in mysterious ways, meaning we were able to get our man.

“We have four of our senior back-three players currently unavailable with injury, and therefore to bring Chris to the club is a big boost to the squad.”

Harlequins’ next Premiership game is against Bristol at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.