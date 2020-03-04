Concussions fall at Rugby World Cup after new high tackle rules

World Rugby says figures ‘indicate promising early signs that approach is effective’

Bundee Aki was sent off for this high tackle during Ireland’s win over Samoa. Photo: David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Bundee Aki was sent off for this high tackle during Ireland’s win over Samoa. Photo: David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

 

World Rugby has announced a reduction in concussion incidents at last year’s World Cup in comparison to the 2018 elite competition average.

The tournament in Japan — the first World Cup to feature the High Tackle Sanction Framework — delivered an overall concussion incidence decrease of 28 per cent and a 37 per cent reduction in tackle concussion incidence.

The framework, which provides a step-by-step method for grading and sanctioning a high tackle, was designed to help reduce concussion risk by changing player behaviour from high-risk upright to lower-risk bent-at-the-waist tackles.

World Rugby said the Japan 2019 outcomes “indicate promising early signs that the framework approach is effective”.

Yellow card sanctions at the tournament increased by 74 per cent and red cards by 138 per cent compared to the 2018 elite competition average, with the governing body saying the “tough deterrent was a direct contributing factor” to the reduction in concussions.

World Rugby also said Japan 2019 saw an overall reduction in injuries from 90 injuries per 1,000 player hours in 2015 to 83 injuries per 1,000 player hours, while injury replacements per match reduced from 2.08 in 2015 to 1.13 in 2019.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “These hugely encouraging outcomes of this study endorse our unwavering evidence-based commitment to injury prevention, particularly our continued efforts to protect players from concussive events on the rugby field wherever possible.

“The significant reduction in concussion incidence provides compelling evidence of what can be achieved when competition owners, match officials, disciplinary officers, players and coaches fully buy in to the High Tackle Sanction Framework. Failure to do so can have significant player welfare and performance consequences.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.