Gordon D’Arcy: The days of rugby's physical enforcer might be numbered
World Rugby need to be sure what the problem is they are trying to solve
Gloucester’s Danny Cipriani tackles Munster’s Rory Scannell, resulting in a red card, during the Heineken Champions Cup match at Thomond Park. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Two wildly contrasting spectacles last weekend: Thomond Park provided an ominous sign of where the game could be going while Stade Ernest Wallon was a brilliant advertisement for rugby.
The Danny Cipriani red card opens a much needed debate.