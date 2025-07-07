Jacob Stockdale ruled out of Ireland’s game against Portugal

Jacob Stockdale has been ruled out of Ireland’s match against Portugal in Lisbon next Saturday and will return home to Belfast after suffering a shoulder injury in Ireland’s 34-5 victory over Georgia in Tbilisi. The Ulster winger successfully contested a high ball but landed awkwardly and suffered damage to an AC shoulder joint. He will see a specialist to ascertain whether surgery is required.

The 29-year-old had been an impressive figure in attack for Ireland up until his injury, one that represents a continuation of misfortune in a green shirt as this is the third Test in a row in which he’s suffered a bang, the previous one a hamstring injury against Fiji last November.

Stockdale was replaced by Calvin Nash in the win over Georgia with the Munster man playing an important role in Ireland’s fourth try. Ireland’s interim head coach Paul O’Connell’s wing resources include Nash, Tommy O’Brien, who chipped in with two tries on his debut last weekend, and the uncapped Shayne Bolton.

Jimmy O’Brien played fullback against Georgia and Jamie Osborne in the centre, both of whom could also play wing, as could the uncapped Hugh Gavin, who did so for the Irish 20s, although centre is his preferred position.

It would be a significant surprise if the 25-year-old Bolton doesn’t win a first cap, as the South African-born Connacht player is someone that the Irish management is keen to give a run to. He was a try scorer for Ireland against England in an A international in February and might have made his senior debut before now but for injury.

The Ulster and former Irish under-20s tighthead Scott Wilson, who was a late call-up and travelled with the squad to Georgia, is not required for the Portugal game and has returned home to Belfast.

Cian O’Sullivan is available for selection after missing the win over Georgia through illness. There are no further injuries and the team to play Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday night (7.0pm, Irish time) will be announced on Thursday morning.