Gordon D’Arcy: If South Africa moves up north, it could all go south
With Springboks on Pro14 turf, you can be sure there will be unintended consequences
Tendai Mtawarira of the Cell C Sharks is tackled by Malcolm Marx (L) and Tyrone Green (R) of the Emirates Lions during their Super Rugby clash in April. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Many of rugby’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone and consider the unintended consequences of South Africa moving to the northern hemisphere.
Presently, I am forced to sit quietly in our walk-in closet-turned-office as an unintended consequence of lockdown with children (part II).