Gordon D’Arcy: Defeat for Leinster is a season failure, defeat for Munster is stagnation
No motivation needed to forget pain of defeat but Munster need a win to avoid stagnation
The sight of each other will motivate these Leinster and Munster players on Saturday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
The RDS on Saturday will create the perfect rugby ecosystem. For 80 minutes the Leinster and Munster teams will make us forget the pain caused by defeat to Saracens and the imminent departure of Fla’ and Felix.
For a few hours nothing else will matter. It promises to be a crucial episode in an epic story.