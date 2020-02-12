Gordon D’Arcy: A blend of the old and new is making Ireland great again

Farrell is putting fresh shape on Ireland’s attack with fundamentals from the Schmidt era

Gordon D'Arcy

Andrew Conway’s performance against Wales was exceptional but his standards these past few years have never dipped. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

The Rassie Erasmus team talk before the World Cup final has entered the public domain.

“Now you are playing well, you are giving people hope,” the former Munster director of rugby told his Springboks. “If you are playing shit today you don’t have the right to drop your head. It is not about you. If you miss a tackle you must jump up and go do the next clean out. If you miss a high ball you must go up for the next one.

