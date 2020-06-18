Former England captain Chris Robshaw signs with US team
He’ll leave Harlequins and move to Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion
Chris Robshaw will leave Harlequins at the end of the current season. Photograph: Getty Images
Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw has signed a two-year deal with Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion.
The 34-year-old will leave his current club Harlequins and move to the United States once the suspended Premiership season finishes.
Robshaw, who earned 66 caps for England, said: “I have been looking at my options to play in the MLR over the last 12 months and there have been plenty of rumours about where I might play.
“In the end, it really was an obvious and easy choice for me. In a short period of time, SD Legion has built a reputation as being a world-class organisation.”
SD Legion were formed in 2017 and finished runners-up in the 2019 season behind the Seattle Seawolves.
SD Legion chairman Darren Gardner said: “Not only will Chris add a new and very significant dimension to our team.. (he) has the skill set and capability to transform how rugby is played across Major League Rugby as a whole.”