Fergus McFadden keeps evolving to remain key player at Leinster

Fergus McFadden has endured the slings and arrows before. He’s been written off and he’s come back. At 31 years old here he is, still a fixture, still showing no sign of letting up.

A bundle of aggression and energy, McFadden was involved in one of the four games Leinster played during the Six Nations Championship bloc and was on the field in two of the five games with Ireland. In times of Irish need he has been a go-to player.

Last week, it was down time in the Dubai sun for recharging and refocusing and realigning a season that could yet become career defining.

“Sure I have ignored you for years . . . ,” he says of media opinion. He is a survivor and has endeared himself to Joe Schmidt and Leo Cullen. Clever, resilient, brave and gamely competitive are all traits of McFadden, and that blood you see on someone’s shirt in the ruck probably belongs to him.

But in Leinster the slots on the wing are always up for grabs. In a constant arm wrestle with Adam Byrne, Jordan Larmour, Barry Daly, (injured) Dave Kearney, James Lowe, Isa Nacewa and others, McFadden continues to get called out.

“For me it is about trying to bring what I have brought to games before and to learn from these young guys coming through,” he says.

‘Game has changed’

“The game has changed over the past few years in different ways. You have to keep evolving or you get left behind.

“I would like to think someone like Jordan [Larmour] coming in would learn a little bit off me as well with his mentality, the way he attacks and does certain things.”

Turning 30 always gives cause to pause. As a rugby player even more so. McFadden understands its meaning, although, understanding the concept of age in sport makes it no less savage.

It is a time to start glancing at future options, something other than hitting another ruck. He knows he must. He also knows he can’t. Not for a second can McFadden take his foot from the accelerator. Always moving forward like any warrior going over the top in the next match without hesitation.

“If you start to look elsewhere you are probably not going to get into the team,” he says. “You have got to have blinkers on in this game . . . you just mentioned four or five guys who are all vying for the position I am playing in. But I can’t be too worried because this is my job nine to five. All I am interested in is getting picked for Leinster.

“Obviously, I have got that in the back of my mind. There are a few things off field that I have to cater for. But I am certainly not losing my focus.”

In the past few years, he has witnessed sea changes in the game. The players coming from school are not ready made professionals but are closer to it than any before them.

The relatively young ages of precocious James Ryan, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong and Larmour, who punched through almost instantly, is the new norm. The Leinster schools rugby factories faithfully working at full capacity.

Exposure

“I’ve noticed that particularly in the last two years,” he says. “The likes of Dan Leavy, James Ryan, Luke McGrath, people like that who came out of school after being in a strong system. When they got exposure at this level it took them less time to adjust.”

McFadden notes the changes rather than fearing them. He has always played to meet challenges. It’s part of his DNA, the way he has always acted out his career. Benetton this week, then Scarlets and the Rugby World Cup in the distance. He needs good health as an ally.

A few weeks ago he went off for a HIA. Last year his season was blighted with injury. The game’s attrition rate won’t be diminished because of Tokyo.

“The Rugby World Cup 2019, it is a long way away,” he says. “Last season I wasn’t in the Six Nations squad. I had an injury plagued season. I came back for the last week just to be involved in the training . . . This year, it was the opposite.

“I probably wouldn’t have got as much game time as I would have liked. But I was happy to be involved in a group that created history.”

Even with two European winners medals and a Grand Slam, the uncertainty of place remains a powerful motivator. But confidence is solid.

“I’d like to think I’m good enough to keep my place,” he says. That’s as absolute as it ever gets.