Munster sign South African centre Dries Swanepoel

Munster are set to sign Bulls centre Dries Swanepoel on a short term contract subject to being granted a valid work permit, on foot of injuries to Chris Farrell and Jaco Taute.

The 25-year-old is currently training with the Irish province at their Cape Town base on the invitation of Munster head coach, Johann van Graan. Swanepoel is a former South African Schools and Under-20 international and has also played for the Bulls franchise in Super Rugby.

The Irish province also confirmed that hooker Mike Sherry and prop Jeremy Loughman have both signed contract extensions, while Garryowen captain and scrum-half Neil Cronin will join the province next season.

Sherry, who has made 99 appearances for the province since making his debut in 2009, has signed a one-year extension that will keep him at the province until at least June 2019. The 29-year-old missed out on the entire 2016-17 season through injury but has successfully returned to action during the current campaign.

Loughman has had his development contract extended until the end of the current season having joined the province from Leinster on a three-month deal in December 2017. He can play both sides of the frontrow, making two Pro14 appearances and also lined out for Munster A in the British & Irish Cup.

Garryowen skipper Cronin, who made four appearances for Munster in the 2014-15 campaign, has signed a one-year contract. The 25-year-old has been in impressive form with Garryowen this season and recently captained the Ireland in a couple of Club internationals against Scotland.