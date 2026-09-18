Adams Verling to make Ireland debut against USA

Connacht’s Jemima Adams Verling will win her first cap against the USA. Photograph: James Crombie

Connacht’s Jemima Adams Verling will make her Ireland debut in the WXV Global Series Test against USA at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday (1.45pm).

Scott Bemand’s side kick off the 2026/27 season on home soil with a first ever international in Tallaght with captain Erin King leading the side from the backrow.

The 20-year-old Adams Verling came through Irish rugby’s player development pathway. The flanker starred for Ireland at the U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in 2024 and during last season’s U21 Women’s Six Nations Series, scoring against England and Wales as Ireland completed a clean sweep of victories during the campaign.

Adams Verling, who was included in last season’s extended Six Nations squad after impressing for the Clovers in the Celtic Challenge, most recently enjoyed another standout campaign for Connacht in the Vodafone interprovincial championship.

Sunday’s fixture - live on TG4 Player and YouTube - is the first of three home matches for Ireland during this Autumn block as they face Japan twice in Galway and Cork.

Ireland: Stacey Flood (Leinster); Robyn O’Connor (Leinster), Aoife Dalton (Leinster), Eve Higgins (Leinster), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster); Dannah O’Brien (Leinster), Emily Lane (Munster); Niamh O’Dowd (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs), Linda Djougang (Leinster); Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs), Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan (Ulster); Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht), Erin King (Leinster, capt), Aoife Wafer (Harlequins). Replacements: Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Eilís Cahill (Munster), Jane Clohessy (Munster), Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks), Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht), Anna McGann (Connacht), Niamh Gallagher (Trailfinders Women).