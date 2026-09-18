Rugby

Leinster name strong squad for season opening two-match tour to South Africa

Leo Cullen has named 15 players who took part in Ireland’s opening Nations Championship games in Australia and New Zealand

The fit-again Andrew Porter has been named in Leinster's 41-man squad for the two-match tour to South Africa. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
The fit-again Andrew Porter has been named in Leinster's 41-man squad for the two-match tour to South Africa. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
Gerry Thornley
Fri Sept 18 2026 - 16:071 MIN READ

In sharp contrast to their opening two URC games at the start of last season, Leinster will travel to South Africa this Saturday with a 41-man squad for their initial two games away to the Lions and Sharks.

Whereas Leinster were missing all 14 of their Lions contingent for the corresponding trek last year when returning with one point from their two games against the Stormers and Bulls, Leo Cullen has named 15 players who took part in Ireland’s opening Nations Championship game in Australia and New Zealand last summer. The one exception is Jamison Gibson-Park.

The fit-again Andrew Porter, who missed the summer expedition, is named, as are new signings Peter Dooley and Joey Carbery, as well as the uncapped trio of Tadhg Brophy, Dylan McNeice and Todd Lawlor.

The reigning URC champions kick off their title defence against the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg next Saturday before travelling to Durban to take on the Sharks a week later.

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Leinster squad

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Max Deegan, Brian Deeny, Peter Dooley, Josh Ericson, Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Dylan McNeice, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Scott Penny, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Niall Smyth, Stephen Smyth, Alan Spicer, Alex Usanov, Josh van der Flier.

Backs: Tadhg Brophy, Harry Byrne, Joey Carbery, Oliver Coffey, Hugh Cooney, Caspar Gabriel, Fintan Gunne, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Todd Lawlor, Ciarán Mangan, Hugo McLaughlin, Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien, Andrew Osborne.

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Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times
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