Crime & Law

Man arrested after six people found in container at Rosslare port released without charge

File to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following container ship incident

Six people were found in a container at Rosslare Europort on Thursday morning. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Six people were found in a container at Rosslare Europort on Thursday morning. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Sat Sept 19 2026 - 12:441 MIN READ

A man who was arrested in connection with the discovery of six people in a container at Rosslare Europort has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested after five men and a juvenile were found in a container on the MS Lismore, which docked at Rosslare Europort on Thursday morning.

The six, understood to be Algerian, were taken to Waterford General Hospital with injuries which were not life threatening.

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The container ship had left Zeebrugge at 11pm on Tuesday night and docked in Rosslare at 4am on Thursday. Emergency services were alerted at around 6am on Thursday after one of the men inside the container made a distress call.

The man was arrested on Friday and questioned at a Garda station in Co Wexford.

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