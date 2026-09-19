Woman dies after trench collapse in Co Limerick

An Garda Síochána has referred the investigation into the fatal incident to the Health and Safety Authority

An investigation into the death of a mother-of-three in Co Limerick has been referred to the Health and Safety Authority by An Garda Síochána.

The woman, who has been named locally as Elizabeth “Liz” Lynch, from the Newcastle West area, died after a trench that was being dug for the preparation of a septic tank collapsed in on top of her.

The fatal incident occurred at a site at Kilmeedy, a short distance from Newcastle West town.

Despite the efforts of others at the scene, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesman said that gardaí attended the scene of “a fatal workplace incident at a premises in Kilmeedy, Co Limerick” on Friday.

“A woman aged in her 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene. This matter has been referred to the HSA for further investigation,” said the spokesman.

When asked for comment, a HSA spokesman said: “The Health and Safety Authority is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.”

Local councillor Adam Teskey said: “It is an awful shock to people here in the locality, the area is in immense mourning.

“It’s taking a devastating toll on the community and our sympathies are with the family at this time,” he added.

Elizabeth Lynch was involved in coaching young girls in sport and she was a member of Monagea Ladies Gaelic Football Club. The club has suspended all activity this weekend as a mark of respect, as has Newcastle West Town FC.