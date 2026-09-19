Aston Villa grab victory despite late Spurs goals as De Zerbi’s side are booed off

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur 2 [Gallagher 86; Van Hecke 90+8] Aston Villa 3 [Manzambi 45+4; Jackson 67; Buendía 79]

Spurs have a remarkable ability to find new ways of inflicting pain on their fan base and they did it again here, petering out from a strong start into humiliating defeat. On the upside, they did get two goals. They were both late consolations, but beggars can’t be choosers.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, were ruthless after capitalising in first-half added-time to take the lead while Spurs were temporarily down to 10 men. In the second half Unai Emery’s men were robust in defence and clinical on the counter, with supreme strikes from both Nicolas Jackson and Emi Buendía. With Johan Manzambi the other goalscorer, these were pleasing signs for the Spaniard’s turbocharged refit of his team.

Zion Suzuki was likely the man of the match and certainly the star of the opening half-hour after he made a series of saves in the opening phase to deny Spurs the goal they so clearly desired. The highlight perhaps was a double save from Sávio in the 11th minute, but he also denied Archie Gray with his heel quite spectacularly too.

All these saves added up to frustration in the ground and they began to effect the tone of the match. Spurs’ supporters were getting a sense that it might be (another) one of those days, and Villa’s players began to relax a little knowing they had a barrier behind them. With direct passes to Jackson regularly troubling the Spurs defence, a chance would surely fall their way eventually.

That moment ultimately arrived in first-half added-time and with one half of Spurs’ central defensive pairing – skipper Micky van de Ven – receiving treatment on the touchline. Van de Ven had a cut on his cheek and was being mopped up as Buendía dinked yet another pass over the Spurs defensive line. It was partially dealt with, but Andy Robertson overplayed, sliding the ball blind to John McGinn. The Villa captain whipped the ball back into the box, Boubacar Kamara saw his shot deflected and Manzambi was on hand to scoop a shot into the net from six yards out.

Roberto De Zerbi brought on Mohammed Kudus for the wishy-washy Mateus Fernandes at half-time and the mercurial Ghanaian lifted the roof off the stadium within 15 minutes of his arrival as he poked home from six yards out after an Robertson cross, only for VAR to pull it back for an offside on the Scotsman.

It felt in the moment that that was game over, so fragile was the Spurs sense of confidence. But there was time for Villa to turn the screw, with Jackson next to strike with a piece of predatory magic. Latching on to a long kick from Suzuki, Jackson laid the ball off to Manzambi, who quickly returned the pass. Jackson took the ball on his chest, lifted it Gazza-like over the head of Van de Ven and ruthlessly finished right-footed into the bottom corner. Antonin Kinsky got a touch but it wasn’t nearly enough. Jackson celebrated by playing the Roman emperor and turning his thumb down into the camera.

With 10 minutes remaining, and Villa camped out on the edge of the Spurs box, Buendía joined the fun with a perfect long-range effort. With minimal backlift it swept round his marker, out beyond the goal and then back in to smash into the top corner of Kinsky’s net.

Conor Gallagher, coming off the bench with six minutes of normal time remaining, scored within three minutes of his arrival, while Jean Paul van Hecke reduced the deficit to just one with the last touch of the match. But the boos still rang out at full-time as fans contemplated the increasing likelihood of another tormented season. This had been billed as a match between two teams with poor form but high hopes. Villa look to have shed the former, can Spurs still lay claim to the latter? – Guardian