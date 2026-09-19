‘She’s got a bit about her’: Jemima Adams Verling backed to make impact in Ireland debut

Jemima Adams Verling takes the ball forward for Connacht in the Interprovincial Championship round-two match against Ulster at Dexcom Stadium, Galway, last year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

WXV : Irel a nd v US A , T a ll a ght St a dium, Sund a y, 1.45pm – live on TG4 YouTube ch a nnel

Attitude, patience, dedication, talent and work ethic, a hotch-potch of qualities transferable from the training pitch to a match. Jemima Adams Verling has displayed them all over the past year in the Ireland squad environment.

And beyond, whether it’s scoring four tries for Galwegians in an All-Ireland League match, an indestructible presence in the Celtic Challenge or carrying the game to sundry opponents for Connacht in the interprovincials.

A product of Creggs RFC on the Galway-Roscommon border, the 20-year-old has earned her Ireland debut on Sunday through consistent excellence.

“Jemima gets to go in the backrow with two world-class operators. It gives her every chance to succeed, so I think that’ll be interesting,” said Ireland head coach Scott Bemand.

“She’s been grafting away, part of the centralised programme here now for just under a year and it’s a bit of credence, going ‘well, look what we can achieve with a player physically, technically, tactically’. She trained with us all throughout the Six Nations. The special bit is the first time taking the pitch.”

Bemand references Adams Verling’s latent power, her robustness, before concluding: “She’s got a bit about her; you wouldn’t put [getting] a score past her [in Sunday’s match].”

There was a nice addendum to the story in how the player found out.

“She wasn’t given a heads-up,” he said. “We have a little infographic that goes out to the group, and my understanding is she was walking down the hotel corridor when she heard her room erupt (with the noise from her team-mates). We don’t always get to choose where you get first caps but being in Ireland, plenty of family can come and watch, so that’ll be a special piece for her.”

This is the first in a five-match block for Ireland, four of which are in the newly revamped WXV Global Series. It is a schedule that will see them travel to Galway, Cork and Athlone. No, not that one, but the suburb of Cape Town where they’ll conclude the block of internationals with two Tests against South Africa at Athlone Stadium.

Bemand isn’t a fan of mass experimentation, so he’ll insert new prospects carefully and surround them with the frontline core group. It’s about expanding the depth ahead of the 2029 World Cup in Australia so that Ireland can become “a tournament team” and not have to rely on the same players to shoulder most of the heavy lifting in match minutes.

Head coach Scott Bemand expects Ireland to show they have taken another step closer to the best international teams. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

“I’ve got a few players I think are right on the cusp of getting an opportunity,” says the Ireland head coach. “They’ve got to keep training the house down. Like the caveat is, if you think you’re close and don’t turn up in training, then your go won’t come. But there’s a group now that are getting ready and becoming readier together.

“Often that’s a nice thing as well because in three, five, 10 years, you have groups of people that came through together. There are a few girls that are knocking on the door. Jemima gets the first crack.”

Jo Yapp, head coach for the first ever women’s Lions team that will tour New Zealand next summer, watched Ireland training and familiarised herself with the players.

Bemand recognises this block of games is a chance to make a down payment on next summer. The priority and focus, though, is for Ireland to win Test matches.

He said: “We’re selling. We’re pitching. We’ve got a few people that I think could get on that tour and make a difference to it. This is the start of that, which kind of brings a bit of excitement. As a standalone tournament and Global Series goes, from our perspective, we play three home games (two that qualify in the series) and we’re the top-ranked team in each game. The level of expectation that comes with that.

“We’ve shown that our performances are on the cusp of getting some quite significant victories. But we’ve got to do it from the front and we’ve got to become reasonably un-Irish and do it as the favourites, I’d say. But that’s all right. Learning to perform with that expectation is becoming a good tournament team.”

Ireland cannot improve on their current world ranking of fifth place over the course of these games.

“It’s not all about world rankings, but I think we’ve closed the gap on what you would perceive as a top four and we’re going to start taking lumps out of that lot now,” says Bemand.

“The first thing you’ve got to do, I use the World Cup as a point of reference, is that you must win the games you have to win. And we’ve got some games here where we’re expected to win. There’s a real buzz around different layers we can add to our game. And then take it away to South Africa, obviously, as well.”

USA are coached by Skerries-born Jack Hanratty, formerly of the Canada women’s sevens. They enter the fixture following a Test series in South Africa. Nevertheless, Ireland are expected to make a winning start to the WXV series.

IRELAND: Stacey Flood (Leinster); Robyn O’Connor (Leinster), Aoife Dalton (Leinster), Eve Higgins (Leinster), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster); Dannah O’Brien (Leinster), Emily Lane (Munster); Niamh O’Dowd (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs), Linda Djougang (Leinster); Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs), Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan (Ulster); Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht), Erin King (Leinster, capt), Aoife Wafer (Harlequins).

Replacements: Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Eilís Cahill (Munster), Jane Clohessy (Munster), Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks), Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht), Anna McGann (Connacht), Niamh Gallagher (Trailfinders Women).

USA: Kayla Canett; Telesi Uhatafe, Tessa Hann, Emily Henrich, Erica Coulibaly; Bella Vogel, Abigail Paton; Hope Rogers, Kathryn Treder, Keia Mae Sagapolu-Senele; Hallie Taufoou, Rachel Ehrecke; Hann Humphreys, Georgie Perris-Redding (capt), Freda Tafuna.

Replacements: Alivia Leatherman, Chloe Hill-Huse, Reece Woods, Erica Jarrell-Searcy (co-capt), Kapoina Bailey, Kate Zackary, Cassidy Bargell, Nina Mason.

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand).