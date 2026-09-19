After emulating his brother at Munster, Seán Edogbo dreams of doing the same with Ireland

The Edogbo brothers have ticked a few boxes already. They are the first Cobh Pirates players to play for Munster. A week after Edwin came on just as Seán went off against the Sharks last March, they shared a pitch as Munster players for the last 20 minutes away to the Bulls. Edwin has already played for Ireland too. But they’ve a few more boxes to tick yet.

This season comes another first, as Seán Edogbo emulates his brother by progressing through the provincial academy to earn a senior contract. It’s the natural next step for the 22-year-old.

Meeting him in the Munster High Performance Centre last Tuesday, it’s clear there’s nowhere he’d rather be, yet in his own good-humoured way, Edogbo knows this is the next step of his journey.

“I’m always trying to develop any which way I can. So that’s the plan, to just keep reaching for newer heights and see how we go.”

No less than the brothers themselves, Munster supporters have also dared to imagine the possibilities that these powerful players could bring to their team. The younger Edogbo’s promotion is an endorsement from the Munster hierarchy.

“He’s a phenomenal athlete and he had some good moments last year,” said Clayton McMillan. “But when you take away the flashy stuff and you look at the game in a lot more detail, just like everybody else in the team, he has some stuff he needs to work on and he’s really clear around what those are.

“But he’s got a point of difference around his athleticism, so that’s what we want to see. When he’s out on the field, is he bringing that to the table consistently? Because we’ve got other people that can jump in the lineout, we’ve got other people that can bang people hard.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has challenged Seán Edogbo to impose his outstanding athleticism on games for Munster. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/AFP via Getty Images

“We want people to go out there and showcase what they’re actually good at and he’s got unbelievable athleticism, but we need to see that. So that’s his challenge.”

McMillan has started Seán Edogbo in both of Munster’s pre-season friendlies, against Leicester at Virgin Media Park last night and against La Rochelle at a packed Stade Marcel-Deflandre three weeks ago, when the younger Edogbo also spoke with Ronan O’Gara during Munster’s five-day camp there.

“He’s a sound lad, a Corkman like myself,” said Edogbo of O’Gara. “It was great to catch up with him. A Munster and Irish legend. It was really good to get his take on things as a coach.”

Seán Edogbo took up rugby when he was seven. He did so after being prompted by a good friend, Christopher Ruxton.

“He said, ‘just give it a go, see how you go’. He was a year older than me and on my first day he said, ‘look, just say you’re a year older so you can play on my team’.

“So, I told them I was a year older than I actually was and played the whole season until they found out I was a year young for that team. I had to redo that season. But in that first season I fell in love with the game.”

Edogbo also enjoyed playing as a striker with Springfield Ramblers, while he threw some Gaelic football and basketball into the mix as well. But rugby was always his favoured sport. Cobh Pirates are hugely proud of the talented siblings and the feeling is mutual.

Edwin Edogbo and Seán Edogbo during Munster's United Rugby Championship match against Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, last March. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

“I think we owe it all to Cobh Pirates,” Edogbo says. “That’s where we started. That’s where our love for the game grew. They really took us in and made us really feel part of the club from a young age. We can say that we owe it all to them and we mean that.”

He name-checks four coaches – Barry Keating, Ken O’Rourke, Dave Worrall and Colm MacCoitir – but admits: “I’m probably leaving out a few there.”

There were many highlights but he kept the best until last when Cobh Pirates trailed Waterpark 27-26 in the final throes of the Munster Club Boys Under-18 Cup final at Virgin Media Park in 2022.

The Munster Branch report reads: “With tensions and emotions incredibly high, Cobh managed to mount one final attack and it was that man Edogbo going over the Waterpark line to cross for his second try.”

On hearing this he chuckles. “Yeah, I got two tries that day. That was pretty enjoyable. But that day as a whole was unbelievable. Lifting the trophy with the lads and being able to spend that time with them was something I cherish.”

There can’t have been too many black kids playing in the underage Munster club scene back then, and certainly not in Cobh.

“There might have actually just been Eddie and myself, I’d say. But that never really played a part, luckily and thankfully. Cobh is a lovely club. They’re really welcoming to anyone and everyone. We never really felt like outliers or things like that.”

Munster's Seán Edogbo is tackled by Christophe Loustalot of La Rochelle during last month's friendly at Stade Marcel-Deflandre in La Rochelle, France. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

His and Cobh’s exploits led to Munster Under-18s and Under-19s recognition, and training camps with the Irish Under-20s ahead of the 2024 Six Nations, when he made his debut against Italy on terrestrial television.

Talk about announcing yourself.

Ireland were trailing Italy in the 73rd minute when quick hands by fellow sub Sean Naughton enabled Hugh Gavin to locate Edogbo on the edge. He accelerated and dipped his shoulder to blast the Italian full-back out of the way for another match-winning try at Virgin Media Park.

“Yeah, that’s a pretty big highlight for me, being able to come on and help the lads get over the line. It was almost like an out-of-body experience jogging back to the halfway line and hearing the crowd. The noise was crazy.”

Edogbo played in Ireland’s four games at the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa. He also featured in the Emerging Ireland squad’s tour to the same country when working with Paul O’Connell, Simon Easterby and John Fogarty for the first time.

There were four fruitful seasons playing with UCC, where his game time increased in his second and third seasons. Edogbo was part of two play-off final wins to preserve their 1B status while also completing a degree in Food Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

“I owe a huge debt to UCC, even for helping me through college,” he adds. “And then, from the rugby side of things, being able to share special moments with the college lads, both on and off the pitch, the highs and the lows. It’s a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions more often than not, but countless moments that will live in me forever.”

Seán Edogbo representing Munster A against Leinster A at Nenagh Ormond RFC, Co Tipperary, in 2024. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

This season he has followed a well-worn path to Cork Constitution.

“After four seasons there (UCC), I felt it was time. [With] Con being the only 1A club in Cork, and I wanted to stay in Cork, that helped my decision. And [I wanted] to get a feel for 1A rugby as well.”

Another landmark came against the Dragons last January at Virgin Media Park (where else?), when he was named man of the match. “Special things happen in Cork,” he says, laughing.

“I’m getting butterflies even reminiscing about it now, being able to make my debut in my hometown. It was class. I had my family and all my friends there, and my girlfriend Emily, and winning man of the match as well. It felt like the stars were aligned that night.”

There’s also a post-match photo of Edwin sharing the moment with his younger brother in the home dressingroom afterwards. Three weeks later, Edwin made his debut for Ireland against Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Seán, along with their mother Patience and sister Favour, surprised Edwin in the Shelbourne Hotel when he was presented with his jersey.

“He’s always trying to play it cool but I could tell deep down he was surprised, and being able to watch a video of a few of his friends and a few of the family was a really special moment. We still speak about it today. It was a crazy few weeks. Everything happened so quickly. It was a really special time for the family.”

All were in the Aviva Stadium too when Edwin trotted on for his Irish debut in the 70th minute.

Edwin Edogbo makes his senior Ireland debut during February's Six Nations match against Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“It was pretty emotional, I won’t lie,” says Seán. “But very cool. These are things we’ve talked about between ourselves. It’s really special and I was really, really proud of him.”

They also have an older brother, Moses, who played a little bit of rugby. With less than two years between Seán and Edwin, they scrapped plenty when growing up, like all brothers.

“I think that’s just natural with siblings and we can look back and laugh about it now. It’s good that we push each other and we can talk to each other. We understand each other and we’re very aligned. We’re very close, always have been, although I would say we’re pretty different. I think as we’ve grown up, we’ve become our own people.”

Watching Edwin run onto the Aviva Stadium pitch last February against Italy fuelled Seán’s aspirations to do likewise.

“Absolutely. That’s the goal. We’ve said how cool it’d be to put on the green shirt together and take the field together, play for Ireland. That’s something we’re continuously chasing and hopefully one day we can make that dream come true.”