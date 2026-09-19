Funeral of Northern Ireland’s oldest man told of his heroism in second World War

The coffin is carried out of New Row Presbyterian Church in Coleraine, Co Derry, after the funeral of Northern Ireland's oldest man Norman Irwin. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

The funeral of second World War veteran Norman Irwin, who died at the age of 107, has heard how he lived a remarkable life and was a “hero” in the world.

Irwin, who was Northern Ireland’s oldest man, served in North Africa during the war before going on to help form Coleraine Winemakers Club, and was one of the founders of the town’s Rotary Club and the Agivey Anglers Association.

He was recognised last year with a British Empire Medal in the birthday honours of Britain’s king Charles.

The funeral of the great-great-grandfather took place at the New Row Presbyterian Church in Coleraine, Co Derry, on Saturday.

The flag of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, a corps of the British Army in which he served, was draped over his coffin.

A standard-bearer, guard of honour, bugler, and piper also took part in the thanksgiving service.

The service, led by Rev Jonny McKane, heard how Irwin enjoyed health and independence in his long life.

A mourner reads the order of service at the funeral of Norman Irwin at New Row Presbyterian Church in Coleraine, Co Derry. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

McKane said: “In 1942, Norman’s natural mechanical ability was recognised, and he transferred to the newly formed Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, where he eventually rose to the rank of sergeant.

“In 1945, he was posted to Hawick in the Scottish Borders, and that posting was to be significant in many ways. But it would change his life because it was there that he met his future wife, Margaret.

“Norman and Margaret were married in 1946 and blessed with four children – David, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Joy.

“Perhaps one of the remarkable things about Norman was simply the health and independence that he enjoyed throughout such a long life.

“Latter years he lived in the Cottage Care Home, where birthday celebrations became something of an annual event, often attracting considerable attention and one or two guests upon it.

“Norman passed away peacefully at the remarkable age of 107.”

His grandson Chris said: “Standing here today to speak about Papa is both a heartbreak and a huge privilege. He lived life so fully and with so much laughter.

“To the wider world, he was a hero. He was a second World War veteran who served across North Africa as an engineer, a community pillar.

“But to us, it was just Papa. The man who could build or fix absolutely anything.

“The man whose humour kept every single one of us on our toes right to the very end. Papa’s mind was always working, always innovating.

“Long before DIY culture existed, Papa was doing it. Rest easy, Papa. We love you. We miss your wits and we’ll keep your legacy alive in everything we do.” - PA