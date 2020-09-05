Red card puts Owen Farrell in danger of missing Leinster clash

Saracens could be without Owen Farrell for their Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Leinster.

The England and Lions outhalf was sent off during the reigning European champions’ Premiership clash with Wasps on Saturday afternoon. The Saracens captain was dismissed for a high, dangerous tackle on Wasps’ outhalf Charlie Atkinson at Allianz Park. Saracens lost the match 18-28.

Referee Christophe Ridley made the decision without needing to see a replay, and Atkinson was replaced after receiving treatment on the pitch. Farrell will now face a disciplinary hearing, and according to reports he could face a ban of more than two weeks.

The repeat of last year’s Champions Cup final, against Leinster, will take place is scheduled for the Aviva Stadium on September 19th.