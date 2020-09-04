Player watch: Jordan Larmour fails HIA but passes aerial exam with flying colours

Jordan Larmour may have lasted only 46 minutes of Leinster’s 13-3 win before being forced off when failing a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) but during that period he proved that he had the measure of the aerial bombardment that came his way on the night.

After the meeting of the sides two weeks ago there was a suggestion that Larmour might be moved to the wing in the absence of the injured Dave Kearney, but he was entrusted with the fullback role and responded positively to the task, a couple of handling errors aside.

The rain formed the choices once both sides realised that retaining possession with a slippery ball was fraught given the physicality on the gain-line. It was no surprise that the high ball was a primary gambit and the pre-match chat about Larmour’s aerial ability based on the last meeting between the teams.

Larmour has started 13 matches in his 24 caps for Ireland, 11 of those have been at fullback from where he has scored six of his seven tries for the national side. He is Andy Farrell’s first choice fullback - the Irish coach was present at the game - based on the abbreviated Six Nations earlier in the year and matches of this ilk are an opportunity to endorse that primacy. Larmour explained recently that he did a lot of “high ball work” during the lockdown.

Munster had targeted Larmour aerially a fortnight ago and got some traction in that respect in allowing him few clean catches and there was no surprise that they looked to repeat the dose at the Aviva stadium last night. Conor Murray’s box-kicking is usually gold standard and therefore offers a rigorous examination but it wasn’t at that level on the night.

Most teams kick off slow ball but Munster use it as an opportunity to regain possession or if they can’t get momentum. Their work in swarming the catcher is very effective. Leinster were forewarned and worked hard to protect their breakdown ball but Munster still caused them significant problems, primarily in the second half.

Munster waited just 23 seconds to test Larmour for the first time, Murray’s box-kick claimed authoritatively by the fullback who got a clear run and jump, the second after three and a half minutes from the same source, with the Leinster man once again equal to the task. The disappointment from a Munster perspective was that they didn’t get players in the air to contest.

Leinster wings Hugo Keenan and James Lowe weighed in with good catches as Munster looked to the air to try and establish territorial dominance. It wasn’t until the first quarter had elapsed that Johann van Graan’s side managed to go through several phases but the passage of play eventually petered out when a stymied Chris Farrell tried a grubber kick which Larmour gobbled up.

The first 50/50 aerial contest that Munster won - Andrew Conway had earlier taken a good catch unmolested - was gobbled up by prop Jeremy Loughman via a tap down. The second was a brilliant take from Munster fullback Shane Daly under huge pressure inside his 22 and again ninety seconds later, taking it low down.

Murray went to the air again within a minute of the restart but his box-kick drifted too far and Larmour caught it comfortably inside his 22. The Leinster fullback took a blow to the head from the shin of JJ Hanrahan as he stooped to try and gather a loose pass from Johnny Sexton, suffering a cut head in the process. He looked a little groggy as he was escorted from the pitch and subsequently failed his HIA.

But during his time on the pitch Larmour had answered questions, or at least those that were asked by Munster’s kicking game on the night; assured and positive in claiming the high ball.

In the ensuing reshuffle, Keenan moved to fullback with Rory O’Loughlin coming onto the right wing. Murray targeted Lowe on a couple of occasions.

Munster too had to rearrange the backline personnel when Conway was forced to retire injured but the difference was that Leinster preferred to put the ball through the hands and explore the wider channels rather than look to attack through the boot.

They got more joy with the high ball in Larmour’s absence. But Leinster hung on grimly weathering a closing quarter in which they were largely corralled in their half. The hope now for Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is that Larmour will be available for the final.