Marty Moore earns starting place for Ulster’s meeting with Racing

Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4: Racing 92 v Ulster

Kick off: Saturday, 5.30pm. Venue: La Defense Arena, Paris. How to follow: Live on BT Sport and The Irish Times liveblog.

Dan McFarland has made just three changes to his starting 15 for Ulster’s first ever meeting with Racing 92.

The northern province saw off Leicester Tigers at Kingspan Stadium last week and McFarland has stuck to his guns as much as possible.

Marty Moore, who impressed on his debut as a first half replacement, comes into the team while Kieran Treadwell also joins the second row.

The third change sees David Shanahan replacing the injured John Cooney at scrumhalf.

Rory Best will captain the side from the front row, alongside Moore and Andy Warwick. Iain Henderson will partner Treadwell in the engine room, and the back row of Marcell Coetzee, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney is retained.

Apart from Shanahan, the backline remains unchanged with Billy Burns at outhalf, Jacob Stockdale and Craig Gilroy on the wings, Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison in midfield, and Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy prospect Michael Lowry at full-back.

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, D Shanahan; A Warwick, R Best (captain), M Moore; I Henderson, K Treadwell; M Coetzee, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, A O’Connor, S Reidy, J Stewart, J McPhillips, A Kernohan.