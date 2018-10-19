Niall Scannell out of Munster’s clash with Gloucester

Johann van Graan has changed his whole front row for the Champions Cup clash
Head coach Johann van Graan during Munster training ahead of their Champions Cup meeting with Gloucester. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2: Munster v Gloucester

Kick off: Saturday, 1pm. Venue: Thomond Park. How to follow: Live on Virgin Media, Channel 4 and BT Sport and The Irish Times liveblog.

Niall Scannell will miss Munster’s Champions Cup clash with Gloucester on Saturday after he picked up a knock in training during the week.

Head coach Johann van Graan has made a total of four changes from the side that drew 10-10 against Exeter in Sandy Park last weekend.

All of the changes come in the pack with an all-new front row of James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan coming into the side.

The second row pairing of Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne is unchanged.

The final change to the team sees Tommy O’Donnell join captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander in the back row.

The backline remains the same with a back three of Mike Haley, Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the centre partnership with Duncan Williams and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

On the bench Alby Mathewson could make his return to action after a knee injurysustained against Leinster earlier this month.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Joey Carbery, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold.

