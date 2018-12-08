Leinster flags fail health and safety test at Bath stadium

Champions Cup holder’s supporters unable to bring 1,500 flags into English stadium

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Leinster Rugby flags. Photograph: Official Leinster Supporters Club

Leinster Rugby flags. Photograph: Official Leinster Supporters Club

 

Leinster Rugby supporters were not permitted to bring 1,500 blue flags into the Rec stadium in England for their Champions Cup clash against Bath.

The Leinster Supporters Club said stadium officials refused to let the group distribute flags they had brought with them for the game.

In a statement on Twitter, the official supporters group said Bath Rugby officials informed them the flags had failed a health and safety test.

“These flags have been passed as safe by airports and stadia all over the world. We would like to apologise to supporters for this disappointing news. We did everything we could to get the flags from Bath but they wouldn’t release them,” the supporters group said.

The Leinster versus Bath game kicked off in Somerset, south-west England at 3:15pm.

Responding to the issue over the flags on Twitter, Bath Rugby apologised to Leinster supporters. “The flags were tested against three safety criteria and failed all three including fire. We have to take safety seriously, but we realise it’s disappointing,” the club said.

“We’re really looking forward to the game and we know you’ll bring the noise to the Rec today,” the post added.

Flags from the home side were distributed in the stadium by Bath for the game.

Heading into the European cup game, Leinster were chasing French side Toulouse who are currently top of the group stage pool by two points.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.