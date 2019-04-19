Johnny Sexton returns to captain Leinster for Toulouse clash

Number 10 has been out of action since March 16th but is now back fully fit

Leinster’s Johnny Sexton is back fit and will start against Toulouse in the Champions Cup semi-finals. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Champions Cup semi-finals: Leinster v Toulouse

Kick off: 3.15pm, Sunday. Venue: Aviva Stadium. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will start from 2.30pm. On TV: Virgin Media TV, Channel 4 and BT Sport.

Johnny Sexton will make his Leinster return on Sunday when they take on Toulouse in the Champions Cup semi-finals.

Sexton hasn’t played since Ireland’s final Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on March 16th but has recovered from a quad injury to take his place in the starting lineup for Leinster.

James Lowe comes in on the left wing with Jordan Larmour on the right and Rob Kearney at fullback.

In the centre Robbie Henshaw is joined by Garry Ringrose while Luke McGrath partners Sexton in the half backs.

In the pack Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong, who all came on at half time last week, start with Devin Toner and James Ryan behind them in the second row.

There are two changes in the back row with Rhys Ruddock selected at blindside as Seán O’Brien retains his place at openside and finally Jack Conan comes in at number eight.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (c), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Seán O’Brien, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Scott Fardy, Max Deegan, Hugh O’Sullivan, Ross Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin.

