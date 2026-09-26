Leinster impress despite narrow Lions defeat as Fintan Gunne scores hat-trick

URC: Lions 27 Leinster 26

Chalk and cheese compared to last year’s URC kick-off in South Africa, with Leinster leaving Johannesburg for Durban with two precious losing bonus points secured in the dying moments. The comprehensive 35-0 defeat to the Stormers set the tone for a poor start to last season and was on Leo Cullen’s mind as he plotted for his final campaign in charge.

In that context, the head coach will be quietly satisfied with this display against a more experienced Lions side that suffered just one defeat at Ellis Park last term.

That Leinster remained in contention at altitude until the final minute of regulation time will encourage the large travelling party. There was plenty to like about 20-year-old Caspar Gabriel’s competitive debut at outhalf, while halfback partner Fintan Gunne’s hat-trick was enough to give the visitors a narrow half-time lead.

Fullback Todd Lawlor also impressed on his debut, while Ciarán Mangan made an impact from the bench. The experienced Andrew Porter, starting at tighthead, and Ryan Baird also made their returns from injury.

Kelly Mpeku’s converted 79th-minute try had threatened to leave Leinster empty-handed after a yellow card for another debutant, backrow replacement Dylan MacNeice, increased the late pressure on the visitors, who had led at 19-17 at the break but lost their grip on their game management after a scoreless third quarter.

To their credit, Leinster stayed composed while the Lions wasted opportunities to move out of sight. A multiphase attack with the clock in the red ended with replacement hooker Stephen Smyth crossing for his side’s fourth try, with Harry Byrne’s conversion the final act as the visitors collected two precious losing points.

They could hardly have made a better start. After an early attack into the Lions’ 22 was turned over, Franke Horne’s fourth-minute knock-on gifted Leinster a scrum. It was a boost to their new-look frontrow to win a penalty from the set-piece, with Alex Usanov getting the better of Sebastian de Klerk, before Josh Ericson advanced the attack from the lineout. Gunne’s feint and snipe opened the scoring.

Gabriel missed the conversion before Ericson knocked on the restart and a dominant Lions scrum allowed Erich Cronjé to score, with Chris Smith converting. Then Gabriel overcooked the restart to hand the Lions another scrum on halfway and Smith soon added a penalty after Leinster, forced to scramble, were caught offside.

Caspar Gabriel of Leinster with the ball during the United Rugby Championship match between Lions and Leinster. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty

But the visitors regained the lead after 15 minutes. Lawlor collected a high ball and Charlie Tector released Ericson, whose inside pass sent Gunne clear for his second. Gabriel converted for 12-10. Cronjé restored the Lions’ lead as he finished a scintillating Lions attack before Gunne completed his hat-trick in the 39th minute, cutting through after Tector’s 50:22 and Gabriel’s break.

Harry Byrne replaced Gabriel early in the second half as both sides turned to their benches, but it was the Lions who got on top. Smith’s penalty put them ahead and the hosts turned down another from a similar position before Mpeku’s late try against the 14 men was converted by his outhalf.

Leinster had the final say through Smyth’s converted score to add to the positives from the fixture, although the outcome made it three losses from three for the Irish provinces on the opening weekend with Munster still to enter the fray.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 5 mins: Gunne try 0-5; 9: Cronjé try, Smith con 7-5; 13: Smith pen 10-5; 15: Gunne try, Gabriel con; 24: Cronjé try, Smith con 17-12; 39: Gunne try, Gabriel con 17-19. Half-time 17-19; 61: Smith pen 20-19; 79: Mpeku try, Smith con 27-19; 85: S Smyth try, Byrne con 27-26.

Lions: B Chamberlain; K Mpeku, H van Wyk, R Kriel, E Cronjé; C Smith, N Steyn; B Venter, PJ Botha, S de Klerk; E Oosthuizen, R Delport; S Mahashe, B Hlekani, F Horne (capt). Replacements: E Adams for Wyk (2 mins), SJ Kotze for Venter, M Brandon for Botha, RF Schoeman for Lombard, S Qoma for Oosthuizen (all 46 mins), JC Pretorius for Mahashe (53), H Andrews for Delport (69).

Leinster: T Lawlor; T O’Brien, H Cooney, C Tector, A Osborne; C Gabriel, F Gunne; A Usanov, G McCarthy, A Porter; R Baird, C O’Tighearnaigh; M Deegan (capt), S Penny, J Ericson. Replacements: H Byrne for Gabriel, Deeny for Ericson (both 50 mins), P Dooley for Usanov (52), Ericson for Deegan (HIA, 59), S Smyth for McCarthy, MacNeice for Ericson (both 61), N Smyth for Porter (68), C Mangan for Lawlor (71), O Coffey for Cooney (75).

Referee: Ben Breakspear (Wales)