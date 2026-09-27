Counter-terrorism police arrest several men near UK airbase used in US strikes

Armed police have been seen blocking access to the main gate of RAF Airford. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation in which several men were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences near an RAF base used in American attacks against Iran.

After the declaration of a major incident at RAF Fairford, a bomb squad was sent to the village of Whelford and extra security measures were put in place, including the fortification of entrances to the base. Roadblocks and armed police have been seen in the area over the weekend.

Materials were seized after the arrests by armed officers under the Explosives Act and are being examined to see how dangerous they are and whether they were technically capable of being used in an attack, the Guardian understands.

The operation was not intelligence-led, suggesting that investigators had not known about any potential plot in advance.

The broad circumstances of the arrests and proximity to RAF Fairford have led investigators to consider whether any plot was sponsored by Iran or another state. Security sources said they were keeping an open mind on that question.

Homes were evacuated and the army was inspecting a number of vehicles. Evacuated residents were being taken to a nearby leisure centre.

Julian Tudsbury, a resident of Whelford, said three “suspicious vans” had been spotted in the village and reported to police in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Evidently, they phoned the airbase police, who didn’t answer the phone,” he said of the person who reported the sighting. “It just rang out so she dialled 999.”

Tudsbury said he was evacuated at about 7am. “[The police] were then banging on the door, so I went downstairs in my dressing gown. There were several police, three police cars in the drive, and they said you need to evacuate, there’s been a major incident, said he couldn’t elaborate.”

The British prime minister, Andy Burnham, was being updated on the matter from Liverpool, where the Labour party conference is taking place. He cancelled plans to take part in a journalists versus politicians football match in order to take calls about the matter.

A government spokesperson said: “The prime minister is being kept updated on the incident in Gloucestershire. We are grateful to the emergency services, who have acted quickly to detain several suspects and put measures in place to keep the community safe. It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing.”

An armed policeman is posted at an entrance to RAF Fairford in Fairford, south-west England, on September 27, 2026, as UK counter-terrorism police investigate an incident near the base in the village of Whelford. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

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RAF Fairford has been at the centre of protests in recent months over the British government’s decision to allow the US to use the base to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites that are attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards told Britain in July not to allow US bombers to fly from the base. At the time, a government spokesperson said: “Our armed forces are ready to keep the United Kingdom safe from any kind of attacks, whether it’s on our soil or from abroad. The UK stands ready 24/7 to defend itself.”

Gloucestershire police said: “A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident. It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

“We are working closely with our partners and are enacting the well-rehearsed plans we have in place.”

A police spokesperson said the situation was contained and local people need not be alarmed.

The defence secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “I would like to thank all those emergency and specialist teams who have acted so swiftly regarding the incident in Gloucestershire. We can be reassured that this is being dealt with, and it is exactly why our emergency response teams and armed forces are on standby 24/7.”

Armed police have been seen blocking access to the main gate of the base, and many emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances and fire engines were visible on Sunday morning in Fairford, the town near the base.

A ‌spokesperson for the US air force said they would not discuss specific force protection measures.

“The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow ​UK-based wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors and their families,” the spokesperson said.

“We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect ⁠our installations, our people and their families.”

The MP for South Cotswolds, Roz Savage, described the situation as “worrying” but said it was believed to be “contained”. She said: “I have contacted the police for further updates and I’ve been told that it is believed the incident is contained. I would like to thank them for the work they are currently doing.”

In May, the Royal International Air Tattoo, which is usually held at the base, was cancelled due to the escalating geopolitical situation in the Middle East. – Guardian

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