Munster with the greater need for positive start in URC opener against Glasgow

URC: Munster v Glasgow Warriors, Thomond Park, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live on Premier Sports 1

Some of the ill-feeling between these two sides may have dissipated over recent times given several of the chief protagonists have moved on, but this is still something of a litmus test for both, especially Munster.

Last term was one of Munster’s most troubled seasons off the pitch in the professional era, with little by way of accountability. Their efforts on the pitch fizzled out with two limp exits, albeit with Champions Cup qualification secured. The squad also looks thin on proven international quality, and there’s a sense their fan base is somewhat underwhelmed about the prospect of the campaign ahead.

Yet there is a palpable positivity emanating from their High-Performance Centre under a newly-configured coaching ticket after an encouraging preseason following the arrivals of Jimmy Duffy and Jared Payne.

“It has been a really positive few months,” said Munster head coach Clayton McMillan, who himself seems re-energised. “The highlight for us was probably getting out into the community for the training sessions in Thurles, Newcastle West and Ballina-Killaloe. The welcome we received from the three clubs was second to none and having so many supporters come out to watch training made those days really special.”

Last season, Munster hit the ground running, winning their first five games. But, given the circumstances, a winning start looks even more imperative this season.

The close-season signings of English international Kieran Brookes, who starts at Thomond Park on Saturday, and Springbok hooker Marnus van der Merwe, set to make his debut off the bench, brings a welcome injection of experience.

Munster Rugby Squad Training, UL, Limerick 22/9/2026 Marnus Van Der Merwe Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Nick Elliott

In the absence of Jack Crowley, Will Harrison and Tom Wood, 20-year-old academy outhalf Charlie O’Shea is also a potential debutant off the bench. It puts a big onus on JJ Hanrahan to direct the team, bearing in mind the inexperience of the other half-backs.

New Zealand scrumhalf Ben O’Donovan, who’s made a good impression after joining the academy last February, gets his first start, while 21-year-old academy scrumhalf Jake O’Riordan is his cover on the bench.

Munster are also without summer tourists Jeremy Loughman, Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey, so their matchday 23 features just five full Irish internationals, with a total of 12 international caps between them.

Glasgow are missing the injured Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson and Kyle Steyn, and have lost a little stardust with the departure of Huw Jones to Toulon and Jack Dempsey to Japan. Yet the Warriors’ latest centurion, winger James Dobie, is one of 13 players in Franco Smith’s matchday squad who toured with Scotland during the summer. There are also potential debuts for academy scrumhalf Callum Reidy and summer signing Bayley Kuenzle, joined by Scott Cummings in a 6-2 bench.

James Dobie in action for Glasgow Warriors against the Stormers in October 2024. Photograph: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

While Munster boast a 23-18 win-loss ratio against the Warriors in the URC, Glasgow are notably more experienced and have also the last three meetings, including a 17-10 semi-final win on their last visit to Limerick four seasons ago.

Munster’s were favourites that day, but the same can’t be said this time around. The bookies have Glasgow as two-point favourites, the only surprise being that the betting is so tight.

As the first of 18 games in the URC’s regular season, perhaps it’s too easy to place inordinate importance on the outcome. Yet this game feels more defining than most season openers.

Any win would do for the hosts, but it would be a huge boost for the province if they can get the pack to front-up, especially at scrum time, and give the backs the platform for some of Payne’s strike plays.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien, Ben O’Connor; JJ Hanrahan, Ben O’Donovan; Michael Milne, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Kieran Brookes; Evan O’Connell, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Josh Wycherley, Michael Ala’alatoa, Brian Gleeson, John Hodnett, Jake O’Riordan, Charlie O’Shea, Dan Kelly.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Josh McKay; Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Stafford McDowall (capt), Jamie Dobie; Dan Lancaster, George Horne, Patrick Schickerling, Gregor Hiddleston, Murphy Walker, Gregor Brown, Max Williamson, Ally Miller, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson. Replacements: Seb Stephen, Nathan McBeth, Sam Talakai, Scott Cummings, Angus Fraser, Macenzzie Duncan, Callum Reidy, Bayley Kuenzle.

Referee: M Ferreira (SA).

Forecast: Munster to win.