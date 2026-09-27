Orange Order to march down Garvaghy Road for first time in almost 30 years

Main Points

The Orange Order are to march down the Garvaghy Road at 8am, for the first time in 28 years

A Belfast appeals court overturned a temporary injunction barring the Orange Order from parading down the predominantly nationalist road in Portadown late on Saturday

Residents of the area had launched a legal challenge against a Parades Commission ruling permitting the order to walk down the Co Armagh street

The stand-off at Drumcree over the march made headlines in the 1990s, leading to violent clashes for several summers

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Demonstrators have gathered on the Garvaghy Road from the early hours of Sunday morning. They are planning to block the Orange Order from marching through the area.

Ireland and Britain Editor Mark Hennessy is there now, where demonstrators are being told “organising or taking part in the protest is committing an offence and is liable to arrest and prosecution.”

The warning from the Police Service Northern Ireland to Garvaghy Road protestors angry at the midnight decision of the Court of Appeal in Belfast to allow the Orange Order parade along the road for the first time in 30 years pic.twitter.com/tTf8xQAEv6 — Mark Hennessy (@MarkHennessy) September 27, 2026

The Orange Order is to march down the Garvaghy Road this morning. What decisions have brought us here?

35 members of the Orange Order are to march down the Garvaghy Road, a largely nationalist area in Portadown, Co Armagh, this morning for the first time in 28 years.

Northern Ireland’s Parades Commission has since 1998 not allowed the Order to do so following massive security operations and violence clashes between nationalist and unionist demonstrations in the 80’s and 90’s. Five people were killed in incidents linked to these tensions.

But the Commission on Friday afternoon granted an application by the Order to march down the Garvaghy Road – a move that was quickly challenged in the courts.

Belfast’s High Court on Saturday evening struck down the Commission’s decision, with Judge Patricia Smyth ruling the “long-running dispute has the potential to escalate” across Northern Ireland.

But The Court of Appeals in the early hours of Sunday morning reversed this decision, allowing the Commission’s initial decision to stand. Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan said her judicial colleague had “unfortunately erred in law”.