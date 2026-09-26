Fiercely competitive AIL season in store as top flight takes on distinctly Dublin flavour

Billy Corrigan of newly promoted Old Wesley, whose AIL Division 1A campaign starts with an away fixture against Clontarf. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The power shift towards a Dublin-centric Energia AIL Division 1A continues apace. Four Leinster clubs reached the play-offs for the first time last season, while Old Wesley’s hard-earned promotion and return to the top flight after a 29-year absence also means seven of the 10 clubs this season will be from the capital.

Logistically, that equates to just three coach journeys along with a dozen derbies, whereas Constitution, Ballynahinch and Young Munster will make nine bus drives apiece with no derbies.

With Wesley likely to be more competitive than Nenagh Ormond, 1A should be even more fiercely competitive than last season when third-placed Lansdowne lost twice to UCD, who survived via the play-offs.

Champions St Mary’s begin away to Lansdowne, who beat them in the Leinster Senior Cup final two weeks ago under new head coach Rhys Ruddock and new captain Bobby Sheehan. With Ronan Watters back from injury for Mary’s, Mark McHugh has a familiar starting team, while his bench includes former Young Munster hooker Stephen McLoughlin and Leinster Schools Cup winners Max Egan and Paul Neary.

Adam Tuite of Terenure College RFC at the launch of the Energia All Ireland League at Bective Rangers, Dublin. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Lansdowne have named seven summer signings. Prop Sean Dunne arrives from UCC, lock John Forde joins from Con, while former Trinity captain David Walsh and ex-Leinster scrumhalf Mick Moloney are also on board. The same goes for winger Mark McGlynn from Sligo, who scored twice a fortnight ago. Winger Daniel Hurley joins from UCD and ex-Ulster academy centre Wilhelm de Klerk is also on board.

At Castle Avenue, Clontarf begin their 150th season – a club history by president Brendan Smith is being circulated to local residents – with a first ever AIL meeting against Old Wesley. ‘Tarf give debuts to former Connacht flanker Oisín McCormack and centre Matthew Brennan, who arrives from Castleknock. For Wesley, new Australian centre of Danish extraction, Matias Jensen, teams up with brother Kristian in midfield. Locks Thomas Nowlan and Dave Maher, and winger Ronan Kelly (in from St Gerard’s), also debut.

Ex-Nenagh prop Darragh McSweeney, ex-Galwegians flanker Éanna McCarthy and winger Bobby O’Callaghan – who arrives from PBC Cork – make their Con debuts, as does centre Sean French for Terenure in a swift return to Temple Hill. Ex-Trinity outhalf Matty Lynch also starts, with Jordan Coughlan making a second debut and JJ Kenny on the wing.

Australian fullback Benn Dalle Cort, Canadian scrumhalf Brock Gallagher, ex-Shannon flanker Oisin Minogue and ex-Nenagh lock Fionn O’Meara all make their Young Munster debuts at home to Old Belvedere. Belvo do likewise with former Leinster duo Ed Byrne and Rob Russell, and Australian lock Jhy Legg, while welcoming back Sam Wisniewski from Stade Montois.

Ballynahinch blood Ulster lock Joe Hopes and welcome back scrum-half Conor McAuley from Down Under in their home match against UCD, from whom ex-Corinthians hooker Max Holmes and ex-Terenure flanker Arthur Ashmore both start.

Blackrock, with Declan Fassbender on their coaching ticket and several new signings, look primed for a promotion push ahead of hosting MU Barnhall in their first game in 1B. Garryowen and Instonians meet in Dooradoyle.

Galwegians avoided the newly devised 2B North/2B South regional divisions by winning promotion. Judging by Connacht League form, Corinthians look a stronger candidate for promotion, along with Shannon, Dungannon and Ballymena. Bective and Clogher Valley look strongest in 2BS and 2BN.

Energia All-Ireland League (Saturday at 2.30pm unless stated): Division 1A - Ballynahinch v UCD, Ballymacarn Park; Clontarf v Old Wesley, Castle Avenue; Cork Constitution v Terenure College, Temple Hill; Lansdowne v St Mary’s College, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch; Young Munster v Old Belvedere, Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B: Blackrock College v MU Barnhall, Stradbrook; City of Armagh v Dublin University, Palace Grounds; Garryowen v Instonians, Dooradoyle; Highfield RFC v Nenagh Ormond, Woodleigh Park; Naas v UCC Rugby, Forenaughts.

Division 2A: Shannon v Queen’s University, Thomond Park (Back Pitch), (1pm); Ballymena v Greystones, Eaton Park; Cashel v UL Bohemian, Spafield; Corinthians v Wanderers, Dangan; Dungannon v Galwegians, Stevenson Park.

Division 2B North - Ballyclare v Sligo, Ballyclare; Clogher Valley v Malahide, The Cran, Fivemiletown; Enniskillen v Rainey, Enniskillen; Malone v Banbridge, Gibson Park; Skerries v Navan, Holmpatrick.

Division 2B South - Bective Rangers v Old Crescent, Energia Park; Buccaneers v Bruff, Dubarry Park; Dolphin v Enniscorthy, Virgin Media Park; Monkstown v Clonmel, Sydney Parade; Thomond RFC v Midleton, Liam Fitzgerald Park.