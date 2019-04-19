Keith Earls ruled out of Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final

Champions Cup semi-finals: Saracens v Munster

Kick off: 3pm, Saturday. Venue: Ricoh Arena. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will start from 2.30pm. On TV: BT Sport.

Keith Earls is out of Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final with Saracens in a major blow for the province.

The Limerick man is still suffering the effects of a thigh injury picked up two weeks ago during the warm-up for the game against Cardiff Blues and therefore he misses the trip to the Ricoh Arena.

Darren Sweetnam comes in on the wing to replace Earls while Tyler Bleyendaal starts at number 10 with Joey Carbery still out.

Mike Haley is one of just three players from the team that played Benetton last weekend and he starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Sweetnam on the flanks.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Conor Murray and Bleyendaal in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Peter O’Mahony – making his 50th Champions Cup appearance for the province – Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander complete the starting lineup.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Goggin.